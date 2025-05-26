Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Titan America from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Titan America to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Titan America in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Titan America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Titan America in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan America in the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Titan America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Titan America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,947,000. Venator Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Titan America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Shares of NYSE:TTAM opened at $13.70 on Monday. Titan America has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06.

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $392.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.96 million. Titan America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th.

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

