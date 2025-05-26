Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming raised its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 355.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,226,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,449,000 after purchasing an additional 341,980 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 721.8% during the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $2,330,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 12,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $104.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.50 and its 200-day moving average is $121.51. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TOL

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.