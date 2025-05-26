Top Bank Stocks To Research – May 23rd

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ, Discover Financial Services, Intuit, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Bank of America are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are publicly traded shares of banking institutions, representing ownership stakes that entitle investors to dividends and potential capital gains. Their performance hinges on factors such as net interest margins, loan portfolio health, regulatory oversight, and broader economic conditions, making them sensitive to credit cycles and monetary-policy shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $509.44. The stock had a trading volume of 29,484,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,237,241. The company has a market cap of $319.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.80.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

DFS traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,289,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $207.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $51.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $717.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,459,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $614.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.51. Intuit has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $733.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.50. 2,781,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,555,676. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.05. The firm has a market cap of $723.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,962,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,648,965. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $325.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

