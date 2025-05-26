Top Battery Technology Stocks To Watch Now – May 24th

Get alerts:

Mullen Automotive, Platinum Group Metals, TETRA Technologies, American Battery Technology, and NOVONIX are the seven Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of companies that research, develop, manufacture and commercialize rechargeable battery systems—ranging from lithium-ion to emerging solid-state chemistries—used in electric vehicles, portable electronics and grid storage. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the energy-transition theme, betting on improvements in energy density, production scale and cost reductions. Their performance often hinges on raw-material prices, technological breakthroughs and supportive regulatory policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Shares of MULN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. 32,110,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,611. Mullen Automotive has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2,868,000.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,037.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MULN

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

NYSE:PLG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,237. Platinum Group Metals has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $152.56 million, a PE ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLG

TETRA Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of TTI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 703,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,134. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.82 and a beta of 1.31. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTI

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Shares of NASDAQ ABAT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. 823,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,937. American Battery Technology has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABAT

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

NVX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 83,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,252. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NOVONIX has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVX

Featured Articles