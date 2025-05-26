Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,923 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Traeger were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Traeger by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 217,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Traeger by 758.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120,136 shares during the period. Bosun Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Traeger by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 95,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 69,335 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 38,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

COOK stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. Traeger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COOK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Traeger from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.44.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

