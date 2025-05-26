Travel Stocks Worth Watching – May 24th

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale, Alibaba Group, and Booking are the three Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve travel and tourism—such as airlines, hotel chains, cruise lines, online travel agencies, and car rental firms. Their performance tends to correlate with consumer travel demand, economic cycles, public health developments, and geopolitical events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded down $9.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,008.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,015. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $788.20 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $973.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $972.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,156,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,168,782. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded down $9.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5,332.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,081. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,379.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4,824.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,898.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

