Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) & Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Critical Comparison

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) and Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and Tremor International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -2.42% -4.44% -0.91% Tremor International -5.72% 3.11% 1.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eventbrite and Tremor International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $312.65 million 0.68 -$26.48 million ($0.19) -11.87 Tremor International $343.77 million 0.00 $22.74 million ($0.14) N/A

Tremor International has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tremor International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eventbrite and Tremor International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 4 1 0 2.20 Tremor International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Eventbrite currently has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 114.34%. Given Eventbrite’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Tremor International.

Risk and Volatility

Eventbrite has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tremor International has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Tremor International shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Eventbrite shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Tremor International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eventbrite beats Tremor International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

