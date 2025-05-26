TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Director Purchases $1,908,031.92 in Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) Director Shawn Sedaghat acquired 72,937 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,908,031.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,883,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,279,109.28. This represents a 4.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shawn Sedaghat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Shawn Sedaghat purchased 410,172 shares of TriMas stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.43 per share, for a total transaction of $10,430,673.96.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Shawn Sedaghat purchased 104,957 shares of TriMas stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,697,394.90.

On Monday, May 19th, Shawn Sedaghat purchased 254,400 shares of TriMas stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.39 per share, for a total transaction of $6,459,216.00.

On Wednesday, April 30th, Shawn Sedaghat purchased 123,388 shares of TriMas stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,336.04.

On Monday, March 10th, Shawn Sedaghat purchased 554,149 shares of TriMas stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $13,338,366.43.

On Friday, March 7th, Shawn Sedaghat purchased 249,597 shares of TriMas stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $5,947,896.51.

TriMas Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $25.42 on Monday. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $28.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.58.

TriMas Announces Dividend

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. TriMas’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TriMas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,801,000 after buying an additional 82,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,513,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,738 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,036,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth about $29,160,000. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 1,034,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,448,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRS. Wall Street Zen lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

