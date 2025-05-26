United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.38.

UAMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of United States Antimony from $2.60 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. D Boral Capital raised United States Antimony to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United States Antimony in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut United States Antimony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of United States Antimony in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of UAMY stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.25 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 2,205.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,528,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

