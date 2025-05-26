United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

NASDAQ USLM opened at $102.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.45. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $159.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.97.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 5.71%.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

