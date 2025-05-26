Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Holdings Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,438 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $15,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,784,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,435,000 after purchasing an additional 67,590 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,838,000 after purchasing an additional 69,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,806,000 after purchasing an additional 101,963 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 683,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,975,000 after purchasing an additional 251,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $95,924,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OLED shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $143.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $103.70 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.95.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.76 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 37.42%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

