Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Increased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 46,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 165,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 71,155 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,346,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $93,848,000 after buying an additional 125,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 26,635.8% during the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,478 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 107,076 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $43.38 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.13.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Wall Street Zen lowered Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Argus raised Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.41.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Vandana Venkatesh sold 10,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $437,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,159.61. The trade was a 40.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 5,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,859.84. The trade was a 12.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,376,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

