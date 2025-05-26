Video Game Stocks Worth Watching – May 24th

Get alerts:

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, TKO Group, and Five Below are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in creating, publishing, distributing or providing hardware for video games. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to industry drivers such as new game releases, console cycles, digital distribution growth and in-game monetization. Their performance tends to fluctuate with consumer trends, franchise success and technological innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.49. 13,664,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,837,120. Walmart has a 12 month low of $64.16 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $772.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.30. 7,371,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,997,037. Target has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.99. 1,862,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,565. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $240.78. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of TKO stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.78. 1,314,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,626. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $100.76 and a 12 month high of $179.09. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.27. 1,104,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,715. Five Below has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $141.70. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.58.

