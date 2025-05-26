Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 105,563 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,898,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,508,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $67,214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Voya Financial by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,472,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,487,000 after acquiring an additional 876,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Voya Financial by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,950,000 after acquiring an additional 497,348 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $65.79 on Monday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.31.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.56. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Voya Financial’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.92.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

