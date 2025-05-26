Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Holdings Trimmed by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,919 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Down 0.8%

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $535.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.16 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -143.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Our Latest Report on Washington Trust Bancorp

About Washington Trust Bancorp

(Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.