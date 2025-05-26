Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $16,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $109,298,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,814,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,604,000 after purchasing an additional 648,983 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,341,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,616,000 after purchasing an additional 445,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 973.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 421,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,239,000 after purchasing an additional 382,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Frontier Investments LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $71.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $98.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.25 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.