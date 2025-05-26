WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Stock Holdings Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 155.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,577 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,925,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,609,000 after acquiring an additional 52,129 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,186,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,779 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,494,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,704 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,827,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,682,000 after acquiring an additional 189,092 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WK Kellogg Stock Down 1.3%

WK Kellogg stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. WK Kellogg Co has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $22.21.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.91 million. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 103.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.86.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

