Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 732.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Xencor by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Xencor by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Valente sold 4,616 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $50,914.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,334.07. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XNCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Xencor from $22.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Xencor Stock Down 1.6%

XNCR opened at $7.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

