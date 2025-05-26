YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in YETI by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in YETI by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $29.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $351.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.72 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

