11,589 Shares in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD) Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Get Electromed alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Electromed during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 426.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Electromed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Electromed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Electromed Price Performance

NYSE:ELMD opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.46. Electromed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

Electromed announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Electromed Profile

(Free Report)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.