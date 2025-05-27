180 Life Sciences’ (ATNF) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (e+) rating on shares of 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

180 Life Sciences Trading Down 8.9%

NASDAQ:ATNF opened at $0.94 on Friday. 180 Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About 180 Life Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 180 Life Sciences stock. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in 180 Life Sciences Corp. ( NASDAQ:ATNF Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 2.20% of 180 Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

