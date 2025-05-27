1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Given “Buy (B)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their buy (b) rating on shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SRCE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on 1st Source from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on 1st Source from $72.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

1st Source Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.10. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $68.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.16. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $104.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.97 million. Research analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Barclays PLC raised its stake in 1st Source by 162.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in 1st Source by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in 1st Source by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

