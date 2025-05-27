22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Receives Sell (E+) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (e+) rating on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group Stock Down 7.8%

XXII stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $172.80.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million.

Institutional Trading of 22nd Century Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 255.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,536 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned 7.43% of 22nd Century Group worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.