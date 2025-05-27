3,057 Shares in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,977,000 after acquiring an additional 212,254 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,228,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,924,000 after acquiring an additional 153,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,798,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,718,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 28,112.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,621,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,036,000 after buying an additional 2,612,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,350,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GXO. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

