35,258 Shares in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 67,931.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 367,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 366,829 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at $69,613,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at $70,006,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Quantum Computing from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Quantum Computing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

In other Quantum Computing news, insider Yuping Huang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $1,696,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,051,256 shares in the company, valued at $203,954,650.88. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Javad Shabani sold 39,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $466,085.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 739,973 shares of company stock worth $8,012,085. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUBT opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. Quantum Computing Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

