3M’s (MMM) “Hold (C+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold (c+)" rating reissued by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MMM. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.08.

3M Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $147.78 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $96.76 and a 52-week high of $156.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.58 and a 200 day moving average of $140.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

