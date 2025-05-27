4,123 Shares in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in J.Jill by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 69,511 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in J.Jill by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in J.Jill by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in J.Jill by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 576,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 153,568 shares during the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JILL opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. J.Jill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $245.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.60.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 71.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from J.Jill’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of J.Jill from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

