4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Earns Sell (E+) Rating from Weiss Ratings

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reissued by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on FDMT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decheng Capital LLC increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.
About 4D Molecular Therapeutics
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.
