5,114 Shares in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRON. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 358.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,866,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after buying an additional 1,459,434 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,421,000 after acquiring an additional 262,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,727,000 after acquiring an additional 18,716 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Disc Medicine by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Disc Medicine

In other news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 6,677 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $334,117.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,438.84. The trade was a 10.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mona Ashiya sold 5,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $310,483.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,093,733.51. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,936,535. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of IRON opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.52. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

