60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ (SXTP) Sell (E+) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (e+) rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SXTP opened at $2.01 on Friday. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.02.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

