6,856 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Lionshead Wealth Management LLC

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Lionshead Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $200.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Phillip Securities cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

