89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Sell (D-) Rating at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (d-) rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Get 89bio alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ETNB

89bio Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. 89bio has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.23.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at 89bio

In other 89bio news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 15,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $91,207.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,521.85. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in 89bio by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,889,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,285 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth $32,062,000. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in 89bio by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,478,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,737 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 89bio by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 10,202,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $13,199,000.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.