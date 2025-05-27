8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,218,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.93% of 8X8 worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.70 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.51.

8X8 Trading Down 4.8%

EGHT opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.52.

Insider Transactions at 8X8

In other 8X8 news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,187,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,360,879.78. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 254,678 shares of company stock worth $562,412 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

