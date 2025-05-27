908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,814,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,659 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of 908 Devices worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

908 Devices Price Performance

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 109.11%. The company had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

Insider Activity at 908 Devices

In other news, Director Mark Spoto bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,145.59. The trade was a 18.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

Featured Articles

