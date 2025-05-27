93,544 Shares in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 93,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seadrill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seadrill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 756.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SDRL opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65. Seadrill Limited has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Seadrill ( NYSE:SDRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.69 million. Seadrill had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SDRL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Seadrill from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BTIG Research set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Seadrill in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

