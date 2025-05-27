A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.28% of A10 Networks worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.37. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. A10 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATEN shares. Weiss Ratings cut A10 Networks from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Articles

