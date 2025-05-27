Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and traded as high as $15.38. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 140,151 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 641.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

