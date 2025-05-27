Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and traded as high as $15.38. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 140,151 shares changing hands.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
