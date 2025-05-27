Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and traded as high as $10.29. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 113,501 shares changing hands.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.4%
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.