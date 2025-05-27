Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and traded as high as $10.29. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 113,501 shares changing hands.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGD. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,591,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC now owns 131,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

