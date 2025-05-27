ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 262.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 804,476 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 582,276 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.09% of ADT worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Insider Activity at ADT

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $401,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,650,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,775,935.32. The trade was a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of ADT opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.29.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

