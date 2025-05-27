Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $298,302,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,150,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308,940 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,766,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,988 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,310,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

NYSE ACI opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

In other news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,730.74. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

