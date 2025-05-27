Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 224,492 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Allegion alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 438.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,983,000 after buying an additional 218,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 204,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,398,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.40.

Allegion Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $141.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.02. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $98,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,820. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $257,535.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,000.02. The trade was a 16.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.