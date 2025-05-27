Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,712,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,831 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 1.29% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citizens Jmp cut Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Insider Activity at Allogene Therapeutics

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CEO David D. Chang sold 46,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $91,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,276,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342,075.24. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,757 shares of company stock valued at $115,873. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $231.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.60. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.