Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.22 and traded as high as $82.40. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $82.37, with a volume of 22,553 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMADY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average is $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Amadeus IT Group had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group, S.A. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

