Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,662,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159,059 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,165,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 70,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 36,176 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total transaction of $3,577,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,876,930. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $200.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.