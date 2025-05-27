Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Kensico Capital Management Corp

Kensico Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 70,300 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.9% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $213,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $200.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.75.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total value of $3,577,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,876,930. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at $432,532,102.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

