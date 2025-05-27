Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,957 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,821,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,902,000 after buying an additional 166,823 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,732,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,147,000 after buying an additional 375,903 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,537,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after buying an additional 790,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,838,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,711,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,147,000 after buying an additional 179,288 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARLO has been the subject of several research reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, February 28th.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 6,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $75,819.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 612,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,544.50. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 259,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $3,118,500.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,945,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,439,237.15. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,147,062 shares of company stock valued at $12,620,137. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.12 and a beta of 1.81. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

