Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and traded as high as $14.31. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 120,307 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.77%.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

