B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Randall Chatwin Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.65, for a total value of C$465,000.00.

Randall Chatwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Randall Chatwin sold 30,150 shares of B2Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$125,725.50.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$4.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.16 and a 1-year high of C$4.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Cormark raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.11.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

