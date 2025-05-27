Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.21 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.55). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 113.32 ($1.54), with a volume of 1,078,309 shares.

Get Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon alerts:

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.31, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of £319.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported GBX 0.67 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 101.98%.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.06%.

In other Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon news, insider Kevin Troup acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($12,890.09). 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

(Get Free Report)

The Trust aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in small Japanese companies which are believed to have above-average prospects for capital growth. We invest in 40–80 attractively valued smaller companies that we believe offer good growth opportunities. The Trust is actively managed and will primarily consist of listed companies although up to 10% of total assets can be invested, at the time of initial investment, in unlisted investments, including private companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.