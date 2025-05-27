Bank of America Corp DE Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 505,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ponce Financial Group were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDLB. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
Ponce Financial Group Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of Ponce Financial Group stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.00 million, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.
About Ponce Financial Group
Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.
